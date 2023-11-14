ROX Hi-Tech Limited IPO allotment finalised: GMP, here's how to check allotment status
ROX Hi-Tech Limited IPO allotment status has been finalised. Investors can check the allotment status on the registrar's portal, Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd.
ROX Hi-Tech Limited IPO allotment status: ROX Hi-Tech Limited IPO's share allotment has been finalised. The investors who applied for the issue can check the ROX Hi-Tech Limited IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started