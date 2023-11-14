ROX Hi-Tech Limited IPO allotment status: ROX Hi-Tech Limited IPO's share allotment has been finalised. The investors who applied for the issue can check the ROX Hi-Tech Limited IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment, and the refund process is likely to have started. It seems like the company has switched to T+3 norm, as the allotment was initially scheduled for Wednesday, November 15.

ROX Hi-Tech Limited IPO listing will be preponed in this case, investors will have to check the NSE website to know about the listing. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of ROX Hi-Tech Limited IPO.

If you have applied for the ROX Hi-Tech IPO, you can check your ROX Hi-Tech Limited IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd. You can check the ROX Hi-Tech Limited IPO allotment status of your application on the ROX Hi-Tech Limited IPO allotment link - https://www.purvashare.com/queries/

How to check ROX Hi-Tech Limited IPO allotment status: Step 1: Visit the Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd website: https://www.purvashare.com/queries/

Step 2: Select "ROX Hi-Tech Limited IPO" from the drop-down list on the IPO Query page.

Step 3: Choose and enter your Application Number or PAN number.

Step 4: Click on the "Search" button.

ROX Hi-Tech Limited IPO GMP today ROX Hi-Tech Limited IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +80. This indicates ROX Hi-Tech Limited share price were trading at a premium of ₹80 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of ROX Hi-Tech Limited share price is ₹163 apiece, which is 96.38% higher than the IPO price of ₹83.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

