Royal Sense IPO allotment to be out today; check GMP, application status, listing date, other key details of SME IPO
Royal Sense IPO allotment status can be checked online on the IPO registrar website. The Royal Sense IPO registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
Royal Sense IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Royal Sense Ltd concluded on March 14 and now the focus has shifted to IPO share allotment. The Royal Sense IPO allotment is expected to be out today, March 15.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started