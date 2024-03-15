Royal Sense IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Royal Sense Ltd concluded on March 14 and now the focus has shifted to IPO share allotment. The Royal Sense IPO allotment is expected to be out today, March 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The issue opened for public subscription on March 12 and ended on March 14, while the Royal Sense IPO allotment date is fixed on March 15, Friday. The equity shares of Royal Sense Ltd will list on BSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on March 19.

Investors who applied for the public offer can check their Royal Sense IPO allotment status online. The share allotment status will show if they have been allotted any shares and how many shares have been allotted.

Those who did not receive share allotment will get the refund of their application money back and the company will initiate these refunds on March 18.

Investors can do a Royal Sense IPO allotment status check online on the IPO registrar website. The Royal Sense IPO registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

To know the Royal Sense IPO allotment status, investors can follow these five simple steps.

Steps to check Royal Sense IPO allotment status: Step 1: Visit Bigshare Services website on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2: Select 'Royal Sense Limited' in the Company Selection dropdown menu

Step 3: Choose among Application No, Beneficiary ID or PAN

Step 4: Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5: Enter the Captcha and hit 'Search'

Your Royal Sense IPO allotment status will be visible.

Royal Sense IPO GMP Today Royal Sense IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹0, as per market observers. This means Royal Sense shares are trading at par with their issue price at ₹68 apiece in the grey market, without any premium or discount.

Royal Sense IPO Subscription Status Royal Sense IPO witnessed decent demand from investors as the issue was subscribed 8.52 times in total. The public issue received bids for nearly 1.1 crore equity shares as compared to 12.90 lakh shares on the offer.

The issue was subscribed 7.32 times in the retail category, and 9.72 times in the Other category by March 14, the last day of the bidding process.

Royal Sense IPO Details Royal Sense Ltd is a dealer in Medical Equipment, Surgical Instruments, Surgical Consumables, Laboratory Equipment, Laboratory Reagents, Medical Disposables and Diagnostic Kits.

Royal Sense IPO was an SME IPO that opened for subscription on March 12 and concluded on March 14. The IPO size was ₹9.86 crore which was entirely a fresh issue of 14.5 lakh shares.

Royal Sense IPO price band was set at ₹68 per share and the lot size was 2,000 shares.

The company plans to utilize the net proceeds from the issue towards working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Expert Global Consultants Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the Royal Sense IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar for the issue.

Rishabh Arora is the promoter of the company. After the IPO, the promoter shareholding in the company will come down to 67.15% from 99.99%.

