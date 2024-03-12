Royal Sense IPO: Issue subscribed over 0.71 times on day 1, retail portion fully booked; check GMP and other details
The Royal Sense IPO was subscribed over 0.71 times on the first day of bidding on March 12. The SME IPO received 9,18,000 share application against offered 12,90,000 shares on Tuesday.
Royal Sense initial public offerings (IPO) opened for subscription on March 12. The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO received a moderate response from investors on the first day of bidding. The SME issue was subscribed over 0.71 times, meanwhile, retail portion was fully booked on Tuesday.
