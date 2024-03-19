Royal Sense IPO listing: Royal Sense made a strong debut on the BSE on Tuesday, March 19, as the stock opened at ₹129.20, with a premium of 90 per cent against an issue price of ₹68.

The stock, however, pared gained and traded at ₹122.74 around 10:05 am.

Royal Sense IPO (initial public offerings) opened for subscription on Tuesday, March 12 and closed on Thursday, March 14, 2024. It was a fixed price issue amounting to ₹9.86 crore and comprised solely a fresh issue of 14.5 lakh shares.

The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO received a strong response from investors on the last day of bidding. On the final day of bidding, investors subscribed to the IPO over 8.5 times.

As Mint reported earlier, the SME IPO received 1,09,94,000 share applications against the offered 12,90,000 shares on Thursday. The portion reserved for retail investors was booked 7.32 times and the non-institutional investors' portion was booked 9.72 times.

The IPO offered 645,000 shares, which is 44.48 per cent of the total, to non-institutional investors, and the same amount to retail investors.

Royal Sense Limited specializes in providing a wide range of products including Medical Equipment, Surgical Instruments, Surgical Consumables, Laboratory Equipment, Laboratory Reagents, Medical Disposables, and Diagnostic Kits.

The company distributes its products to the Ministry of Health Departments in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Jammu & Kashmir, as well as directly within these regions through a network of distributors and sub-dealers. Additionally, the company extends its product supply to government institutions and private hospitals nationwide.

According to the RHP (Red Herring Prospectus) filed by the company, its revenue from operations in FY23 stood at ₹11.56 crore while for FY22 and FY21 it stood at ₹6.75 crore and ₹7.14 crore respectively.

For the period from April 6, 2023, to September 30, 2023, revenue from operations stood at ₹8.03 crore.

Profit for FY23, FY22 and FY21 stood at ₹1.32 crore, ₹22 lakh and ₹21.4 lakh respectively. For the period from April 6, 2023, to September 30, 2023, the company earned a profit of about ₹70.28 lakh.

