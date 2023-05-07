RR Kabel files for Rs225 crore IPO1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 08:15 PM IST
The offer comprises of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs225 crore and an offer for sale of over 1.72 crore equity shares by promoters and other shareholders
TPG Capital-backed wire and cable maker RR Kabel Ltd has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on Sunday.
