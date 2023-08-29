RR Kabel gets Sebi approval to raise ₹225 crore via IPO

RR Kabel gets Sebi approval to raise ₹225 crore via IPO1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 06:46 PM IST
The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to repay debt, in part or in full from banks and financial institutions; and general corporate purposes
Mumbai: TPG-backed RR Kabel Ltd., an Indian consumer electrical company, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise up to ₹225 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
