RR Kabel IPO Day 2: Issue subscribed 46% so far; retail portion booked 60%3 min read 14 Sep 2023, 12:31 PM IST
RR Kabel IPO has been subscribed 46% so far on day 2 as the public issue received bids for 60.63 lakh shares against 1.33 crore equity shares on offer.
RR Kabel IPO Subscription Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of RR Kabel has witnessed lukewarm interest from investors so far. RR Kabel IPO opened for subscription on September 13 and will close on Friday, September 15.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started