RR Kabel IPO: Issue subscribed over 2 times on last day; check GMP, subscription status, other key details
In the RR Kabel IPO, the company has reserved not more than 50% of the shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) and 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), while 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.
RR Kabel IPO Subscription Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of wires & cables manufacturer RR Kabel has been fully subscribed so far as the issue received decent inventors’ participation. RR Kabel IPO opened on September 13 and will close today, September 15.
