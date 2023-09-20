RR Kabel IPO listing date today. GMP, experts predict listing price at 'moderate' premium2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 06:56 AM IST
RR Kabel IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹103 in grey market today, say market observers
RR Kabel IPO listing date has been fixed on 20th September 2023. As per the BSE notice, "effective from Wednesday, September 20, 2023, the equity shares of R R KABEL LIMITED shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities." RR Kabel IPO listing price would become available at 10:00 AM during Wednesday deals in special pre-open session.
