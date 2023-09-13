RR Kabel IPO opens today: GMP, review, other key details. Should you subscribe?5 min read 13 Sep 2023, 09:29 AM IST
RR Kabel IPO opens today, aiming to raise ₹1,964.01 crore. The price band is set between ₹983 and ₹1,035 per share.
RR Kabel IPO opens for subscription today (Wednesday, September 13), and will close on Friday, September 15. RR Kabel price band has been fixed in the range between ₹983 to ₹1,035 per equity share of face value of ₹5 each. On Tuesday, September 12, RR Kabel has raised ₹585 crore from anchor investors.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started