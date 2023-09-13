RR Kabel IPO opens today: GMP, review, other key details. Should you subscribe?

RR Kabel IPO opens today, aiming to raise ₹1,964.01 crore. The price band is set between ₹983 and ₹1,035 per share.

RR Kabel IPO opens for subscription today (Wednesday, September 13), and will close on Friday, September 15. RR Kabel price band has been fixed in the range between ₹983 to ₹1,035 per equity share of face value of ₹5 each. On Tuesday, September 12, RR Kabel has raised ₹585 crore from anchor investors.

RR Kabel IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

In the RR Kabel IPO, the company has reserved ₹10.8 crore worth shares for its employees. It is offering shares to employees at a discount of ₹98 per share to the final offer price.

RR Kabel is one of the top companies in the fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) and wires and cables sectors of the consumer electrical industry, with more than 20 years of history in the country.

"We are the fastest growing consumer electrical company among our peers in India, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.4% between Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2023," said the company in its RHP.

RR Kabel IPO's floor price is 196.60 times and the cap price is 207.00 times the face value of the equity shares.

Shreegopal Kabra, Managing Director of RR Kabel & Group President of RR Global in an interview today with CNBC-TV18 said, “ ₹136 crore of the total ₹180 crore raised will be used to reduce debt. Can do ₹7,000 crore of revenues from existing capacity. Can achieve a breakeven point at FMEG revenue of ₹1,200 crore."

RR Kabel IPO details At the upper end of the price band, RR Kabel IPO aims to raise ₹1,964.01 crore from the IPO. The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹180 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.72 crore equity shares worth ₹1,784 crore by the promoters and investors. In the OFS, TPG Asia VII SF Pte Ltd will offload 1.29 crore equity shares, while public shareholder Ram Ratna Wires will sell its entire shareholding of 13.64 lakh shares.

Other selling shareholders in the OFS include promoters Mahendrakumar Kabra, Hemant Kabra, Sumeet Kabra and Kabel Buildcon Solutions, a part of the promoter group.

The company plans to utilise the fresh issue proceeds mainly for repaying debt amounting to ₹136 crore, and for general corporate purposes.

RR Kabel IPO Review Brokerage firm, Canara Bank Securities Ltd, stated that RR Kabel is the fifth-largest player in the Indian wires and cables business. Following the acquisition of Luminous Home Electrical, the company plans to add premium and mid-premium fans and lights in 2022. With a 40% market share in the area, wires and cables account for the majority of the company's revenue.

“In wires and cables, the company witnessed revenue growth of 63% in FY2022 with a volume growth of 23% and a growth of 21% with a volume growth of 20% in FY2023. However, the margin got impacted due to commodity prices. Based on the EPS of FY2023, the company seems fairly priced, we recommend to subscribe for long term," said the brokerage house.

Reliance Securities Ltd in its report said that the company reported average EPS of Rs. 16.97 (fully diluted) on FY23 financials, and average RoNW of 14.78% during the previous three fiscals. The structural growth factors for the consumer electrical industry are still very strong. RR Kabel has a wide range of products, scaled the B2C business in W&C, and expanded the FMEG segment using its broad international and domestic network while establishing a strong consumer brand.

"We believe the premiumisation path could potentially result in structural margin expansion and B2C sales are likely to remain strong in coming years, the recent correction in input prices and the strong surge in multiple demand drivers augurs well for the company, we recommend a 'Subscribe' to the issue," added the brokerage.

Hensex Securities Pvt Ltd brokerage too has a ‘Subscribe’ rating for the issue. The brokerage in its report has advised investors to apply for listing gains as well as long term investment.

“With Scaled B2C business in wires and cable industry, Extensive domestic and global distribution network, Diverse suite of products, and strong financials. We recommend a ‘ Subscribe’ to the issue with the view of listing gains as well as for Long Term Investment perspective," said the brokerage in its report.

However, Choice Equity Broking Pvt Ltd advises investors to subscribe with caution.

"With solid brand recognition, diversified product profile, scale of operations, certified manufacturing facilities and wide & largest distribution network, RKL is well positioned to capture the growth in the domestic consumer electrical market. Profitability margins and return ratios are likely to improve going forward mainly in the anticipation of lower raw material prices and improved business dynamics.

At higher price band, RKL is demanding a TTM P/E multiple of 47.4x (to its TTM earning per share of ₹21.8), which is at discount to the peer average. However, the issue seems to be fully priced considering its subdued profitability (especially for the B2C focused player) and return ratios. Thus, we assign a ‘Subscribe with Caution’ rating for the issue," the brokerage said.

RR Kabel IPO allotment date and RR Kabel listing date RR Kabel IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, September 21 and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, September 22, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Monday, September 25. RR Kabel IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 26.

RR Kabel IPO GMP today RR Kabel IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +150 similar to the previous trading session. This indicates RR Kabel IPO share price were trading at a premium of ₹150 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of RR Kabel IPO share price is ₹1,185 apiece, which is 14.49% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,035.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.