RR Kabel IPO opens tomorrow: Latest GMP, price band, dates and other key details to know4 min read 12 Sep 2023, 03:18 PM IST
RR Kabel IPO opens for subscription on September 13, aims to raise ₹1,964.01 crore.
RR Kabel IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday, September 13. RR Kabel is one of the top companies in the fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) and wires and cables sectors of the consumer electrical industry, with more than 20 years of history in the country.
