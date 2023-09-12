RR Kabel IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday, September 13. RR Kabel is one of the top companies in the fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) and wires and cables sectors of the consumer electrical industry, with more than 20 years of history in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), as of March 31, 2023, RR Kabel has the fifth-largest market share by value in India's wires and cables industry. In terms of value, RR Kabel was one of India's top exporters of wires and cables in the year 2022, accounting for around 9% of the country's total exports.

On an FY23 basis, Havells India Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd are available at a PE of 79.49, 62.57, 49.72, 34.52, 72.37, 41.81 , and 62.50, respectively.

"We are the fastest growing consumer electrical company among our peers in India, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.4% between Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2023," said the company in its RHP.

RR Kabel IPO's floor price is 196.60 times and the cap price is 207.00 times the face value of the equity shares.

Here are the 10 key things to know about RR Kabel IPO:

RR Kabel IPO date: RR Kabel IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday, September 13, and will close on Friday, September 15.

RR Kabel IPO price band: RR Kabel price band has been fixed in the range between ₹983 to ₹1,035 per equity share of face value of ₹5 each.

RR Kabel lot size: RR Kabel lot size is 14 equity shares and in multiples of 14 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor Investors: The allocation to anchor investors for RR Kabel IPO is scheduled to take place on today (Tuesday, September 12).

RR Kabel IPO details: At the upper end of the price band, RR Kabel IPO aims to raise ₹1,964.01 crore from the IPO. The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹180 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.72 crore equity shares worth ₹1,784 crore by the promoters and investors. In the OFS, TPG Asia VII SF Pte Ltd will offload 1.29 crore equity shares, while public shareholder Ram Ratna Wires will sell its entire shareholding of 13.64 lakh shares.

Other selling shareholders in the OFS include promoters Mahendrakumar Kabra, Hemant Kabra, Sumeet Kabra and Kabel Buildcon Solutions, a part of the promoter group.

RR Kabel IPO objectives: The company plans to utilise the fresh issue proceeds mainly for repaying debt amounting to ₹136 crore, and for general corporate purposes.

RR Kabel IPO allotment date and RR Kabel listing date: RR Kabel IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, September 21 and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, September 22, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Monday, September 25. RR Kabel IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 26.

Lead Manager and Registrar of RR Kabel IPO: Axis Capital Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Ltd, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Ltd, JM Financial Ltd are the book running lead managers (BRLM) for the offer. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the offer's registrar.

RR Kabel IPO reservation: RR Kabel IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

In the RR Kabel IPO, the company has reserved ₹10.8 crore worth shares for its employees. It is offering shares to employees at a discount of ₹98 per share to the final offer price.

RR Kabel IPO GMP today: RR Kabel IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +218 similar to the previous trading session. This indicates RR Kabel IPO share price were trading at a premium of ₹218 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of RR Kabel IPO share price is ₹1,253 apiece, which is 21.06% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,035.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.