RR Kabel IPO price band set at ₹983-1,035 per share; check latest GMP, other key details2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 11:00 AM IST
RR Kabel IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹180 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.72 crore equity shares worth ₹1,784 crore by the promoters and investors.
RR Kabel IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of consumer electrical product maker RR Kabel is set to open for public subscription on September 13. The IPO will close on September 15, while the anchor book will be opened for a day on September 12.
