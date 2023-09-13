RR Kabel IPO sees tepid demand on day 1, subscribed 12% so far2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 01:24 PM IST
RR Kabel IPO subscribed 12% on day 1, with tepid response from retail and non-institutional investors.
RR Kabel IPO Subscription Status: RR Kabel IPO was subscribed 12% on day 1 so far. RR Kabel IPO opened for subscription today (Wednesday, September 13), and will close on Friday, September 15.
