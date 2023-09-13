RR Kabel IPO Subscription Status: RR Kabel IPO was subscribed 12% on day 1 so far. RR Kabel IPO opened for subscription today (Wednesday, September 13), and will close on Friday, September 15.

RR Kabel IPO received tepid response from non-institutional investors (NIIS) retail investors, and employee portion on day 1. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion did not see any subscription so far.

RR Kabel IPO retail investors portion was subscribed 19%, NII portion was subscribed 10%, and employee portion was subscribed 34%.

The company has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

In the RR Kabel IPO, the company has reserved ₹10.8 crore worth shares for its employees. It is offering shares to employees at a discount of ₹98 per share to the final offer price.

RR Kabel IPO Subscription Status

RR Kabel IPO has received bids for 16,18,148 shares against 1,33,17,737 shares on offer, at 13:15 IST, according to data from the BSE.

RR Kabel IPO retail investors' portion received bids for 12,86,922 shares against 66,01,237 shares on offer for this segment.

RR Kabel IPO's non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 2,91,816 shares against 28,29,102 on offer for this segment.

RR Kabel IPO's QIBs portion received bids for 980 shares against 37,72,137 on offer for this segment. The employee portion received bids for 40,460 shares against 1,15,261 on offer.

RR Kabel IPO details

At the upper end of the price band, RR Kabel IPO aims to raise ₹1,964.01 crore from the IPO. The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹180 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.72 crore equity shares worth ₹1,784 crore by the promoters and investors. In the OFS, TPG Asia VII SF Pte Ltd will offload 1.29 crore equity shares, while public shareholder Ram Ratna Wires will sell its entire shareholding of 13.64 lakh shares.

Other selling shareholders in the OFS include promoters Mahendrakumar Kabra, Hemant Kabra, Sumeet Kabra and Kabel Buildcon Solutions, a part of the promoter group.

The company plans to utilise the fresh issue proceeds mainly for repaying debt amounting to ₹136 crore, and for general corporate purposes.

RR Kabel IPO GMP today

RR Kabel IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +150 similar to the previous trading session. This indicates RR Kabel IPO share price were trading at a premium of ₹150 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to topsharebrokers.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of RR Kabel IPO share price is ₹1,185 apiece, which is 14.49% higher than the IPO price of ₹1,035.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

