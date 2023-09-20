RR Kabel IPO: Shares debut at 14% premium at ₹1,180 on NSE3 min read 20 Sep 2023, 09:59 AM IST
RR Kabel shares listed at a 14% premium, priced at ₹1,180 per share, higher than the issue price of ₹1,035.
RR Kabel listing date: Shares of RR Kabel Ltd listed on the bourses at a premium on Wednesday. On the NSE, RR Kabel share price today was listed at ₹1,180 per share, 14% higher than the issue price of ₹1,035, and on the BSE, RR Kabel share price was listed at ₹1,179 per share.
