RR Kabel IPO: TPG-backed IPO mobilises ₹585 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 11:25 PM IST
RR Kabel IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 13 and close on Friday, September 15.
RR Kabel IPO: RR Kabel has raised ₹585 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. RR Kabel initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Wednesday, September 13 and close on Friday, September 15. The TPG-backed company has fixed the price band at ₹983 to ₹1,035 per equity share of face value of ₹5 each for the issue.
