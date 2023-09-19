RR Kabel IPO: What does the latest GMP signal ahead of listing?2 min read 19 Sep 2023, 11:44 AM IST
RR Kabel's IPO is expected to be listed at a premium, with the grey market premium currently at ₹96.
RR Kabel is set to make its debut on stock exchanges on September 20 and according to the latest trend in the grey market, the stock could be listed at a premium.
