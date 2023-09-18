RR Kabel to become first IPO company to list under T+2 timeline1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 05:46 PM IST
RR Kabel is all set to become the first IPO firm to complete its listing under SEBI's T+3 timeline. The company will complete its stock listing on September 20,2023
After its successful subscription, RR Kabel will complete the listing of its equity shares on stock exchanges on September 20. With this the company has become the first, IPO firm to complete its listing under T+2 timeline.
