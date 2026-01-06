₹605-crore windfall! Coal India to make multibagger returns on stake sale in BCCL IPO

BCCL IPO: The upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, promises a potential windfall for the Nifty 50 giant.

Valued at ₹1,071 crore, the BCCL IPO is entirely an offer for sale by its parent company, Coal India, meaning all proceeds from the sale will go directly to the parent, not the subsidiary. As Coal India is looking to offload a 10% stake (46.57 crore shares) in BCCL via the maiden share sale, Mint's calculations show that it will make a ₹605-crore windfall or 130% return on its investment.

Coal India's weighted average cost of acquisition (WACA) as per the company's red herring prospectus is ₹10 per share. At the upper end of the price band of ₹21 to ₹23, Coal India stands to make a per share profit of ₹13 apiece, translating into a multibagger return of 130%.

BCCL will be the first mainboard public offering of 2026 after a blockbuster year for the primary market. The fundraising via IPOs hit a record high in 2025. The offering will be keenly tracked by Dalal Street to gauge investor appetite for PSUs.

BCCL IPO Details The company on Monday, January 6, announced the price band for the upcoming IPO, valuing the Mini Ratna company at ₹10,700 crore at the upper end of the issue. Since the IPO is entirely an OFS, no proceeds will go to the company, and it will only enjoy the benefits of listing on the exchanges.

BCCL will make its stock market debut on January 16. In the IPO, 50% of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for retail investors and the remaining 15% for non-institutional investors.

Bharat Coking Coal was India’s largest coking coal producer in fiscal 2025, according to a Crisil report. It produces various grades of raw coking and non-coking coal and washed coal along with its by-products for applications primarily in the steel, power and cement industries.

The company, over the years, has expanded its operations significantly, following its inception in 1972, with coal production increasing from 30.51 million tonnes in Fiscal 2022 to 40.50 million tonnes in Fiscal 2025, which is an increase of 32.74% over Fiscal 2022.

On the financial front, Bharat Coking Coal's revenues stood at ₹13,802 crore and profit at ₹1,204 crore in FY25.

BCCL IPO GMP Ahead of IPO launch, the company is witnessing a strong grey market premium (GMP). BCCL IPO GMP today is ₹13.5. This means that shares are trading at ₹13.5 above the price band.

At prevailing GMP, BCCL IPO are commanding a premium of 58.70% over the IPO price.