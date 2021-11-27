7,868 crore IPOs coming up next week. Details here

Tega Industries IPO: The public offer worth ₹619.23 crore is opening for subscription on 1st December 2021 and it will remain open for subscription till 3rd December 2021. The price band of the public issue has been fixed at ₹443 to ₹453 per equity share and it is 100 per cent OFS (Offer for Sale) in nature. A bidder will be able to apply for the public offer in lots and one lot will comprise 33 company shares. Shares of Tega Industries will be listed on both NSE and BSE and likely share listing date of the public issue is 13th December 2021.