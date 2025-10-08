Rubicon Research IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

Rubicon Research IPO opens for subscription on tomorrow (Thursday, October 9). Ahead of the opening, Rubicon Research IPO GMP today or Rubicon IPO GMP is ₹80.

Rubicon Research is a company focused on pharmaceutical formulations that prioritizes research and development as well as innovation. Its portfolio consists of a growing array of specialty products and drug-device combination products aimed at regulated markets, especially the United States.

In June, the company purchased the formulations facility of Alkem Laboratories located in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh, for an all-cash price of ₹149 crore.

Currently, it operates two R&D facilities that are inspected by the USFDA—one in India and another in Canada—along with two manufacturing plants in India that are accredited by various regulatory bodies, including the USFDA, Maharashtra FDA (WHO-GMP), and Health Canada.

Here are the 10 key things to know about Rubicon Research IPO Rubicon IPO GMP today: Rubicon Research IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹80. This indicates Rubicon Research share price were trading at a premium of ₹80 in the grey market on Wednesday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Rubicon Research share price was indicated at ₹565 apiece, which is 16.49% higher than the IPO price of ₹485.

According to the grey market trends over the past seven sessions, today’s IPO's GMP has risen, indicating a strong projected listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP is ₹80, as per expert analysis.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Rubicon IPO date: Rubicon Research IPO opens for subscription on Thursday, October 9, and closes on Monday, October 13.

Rubicon IPO price band: Rubicon Research IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹461 to ₹485 per equity share of face value of Re 1.

Rubicon IPO lot size: Rubicon Research IPO lot size is 30 equity shares and in multiples of 30 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor investors: The allocation to anchor investors for Rubicon Research IPO is scheduled to take place today (Wednesday, October 8).

Rubicon Research IPO details: The Rubicon IPO includes a new issuance of equity shares totaling ₹500 crore, as well as an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth ₹877.5 crore from the promoter General Atlantic Singapore RR Pte Ltd.

Rubicon Research IPO objectives: Funds amounting to ₹310 crore from the new issue will be utilised for repaying debts, while a part will be dedicated to pursuing inorganic growth through acquisitions, strategic endeavors, and general corporate needs.

Rubicon IPO listing date and allotment details: Tentatively, Rubicon Research IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, October 14 and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, October 15, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Wednesday. Rubicon IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, October 16.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Rubicon IPO: JM Financial, Axis Capital, IIFL Capital, SBI Capital Markets, and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. serve as the registrars for the issue.

Rubicon IPO reservation: Rubicon Research IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.