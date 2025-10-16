Rubicon Research IPO listing date today. Here’s what GMP signals on share debut

Rubicon Research IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Thursday, October 16) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. Rubicon Research IPO allotment was finalised on Tuesday, October 14. According to details on the BSE website, Rubicon Research share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Thursday's trades. Rubicon Research share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

As per a notification from BSE, trading members of the Exchange are informed that starting Thursday, October 16, 2025, the equity shares of Rubicon Research Limited will be listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange within the 'B' Group of Securities.

The pharmaceutical company Rubicon Research launched its IPO for subscription from Thursday, October 9 to Monday, October 13. By the conclusion of the bidding period, the offering received a healthy response, particularly from non-institutional investors (NIIs) who subscribed 97.61 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) at 130.26 times. Retail investors showed a subscription rate of 35.47 times. Notably, on the third day of the IPO, the Rubicon Research IPO subscription status stood at 103.90 times, as reported by the BSE.

Rubicon Research IPO allocated a minimum of 75% of the shares in the public offering for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), a maximum of 15% for Non-Institutional Investors (NII), and a maximum of 10% of the offering is set aside for Retail Investors.

Rubicon Research IPO price band was set between ₹461 and ₹485 per equity share with a face value of Re 1. The minimum lot size for the issue is 30 equity shares, and additional purchases must be made in multiples of 30 equity shares thereafter.

Let's check what does Rubicon IPO GMP today signal ahead of listing.

Rubicon Research IPO GMP today Rubicon Research IPO GMP today or Rubicon IPO GMP is ₹151. This indicates Rubicon Research share price were trading at a premium of ₹151 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Rubicon Research share price was indicated at ₹636 apiece, which is 31.13% higher than the IPO price of ₹485.

According to the grey market trends observed over the past 14 sessions, today's IPO GMP is on the rise, indicating an anticipated strong debut. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹151, as per expert insights.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Rubicon Research IPO details The Rubicon IPO includes a new equity share issuance totaling ₹500 crore and a share offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹877.5 crore from the promoter, General Atlantic Singapore RR Pte Ltd. The ₹310 crore raised from the new issuance will be used for repaying debt, while part of the funds will be directed towards supporting inorganic growth through acquisitions, strategic initiatives, and general corporate needs.

JM Financial, Axis Capital, IIFL Capital, SBI Capital Markets, and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. serve as the registrars for the offering.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.