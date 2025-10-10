Rubicon Research IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue booked 51% so far; check GMP, subscription status, review. Should you apply?

Rubicon Research IPO Day 2: The initial public offering (IPO) of pharmaceutical company Rubicon Research Ltd enters its second day of bidding process today, 10 October 2025. Rubicon Research IPO opened for subscription on October 9 and will close on October 13. Rubicon Research IPO GMP remains strong at more than 20% on the second day.

Rubicon Research IPO price band is set at ₹461 to ₹485 per share. The company aims to raise ₹1,377.50 crore from the public issue which is a combination of fresh issue of 1.03 crore equity shares worth ₹500 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.81 crore shares aggregating to ₹877.50 crore. The company has already raised ₹619 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.

Rubicon Research IPO allotment date is likely October 14, and the IPO listing date is October 16. Rubicon Research shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Rubicon Research IPO registrar.

Rubicon Research is a pharmaceutical formulations player focused on innovation through research and development, building a growing portfolio of specialty and drug-device combination products. Its primary focus is on regulated markets, particularly the United States, making it the only Indian company in its peer group with a full focus on regulated markets.

Rubicon Research IPO Subscription Status Rubicon Research IPO has been subscribed 51% so far on October 9, the first day of the bidding process, NSE data showed. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category was booked 1.35 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 47%. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 26% subscription so far.

Rubicon Research IPO GMP Today Rubicon Research shares are witnessing a strong trend in the unlisted market, with a higher grey market premium. Rubicon Research IPO GMP today is ₹100 per share, market experts said.

Rubicon Research IPO GMP today signals the estimated listing price of the shares at over 20% premium to the issue price of ₹485 apiece.

