Rubicon Research IPO day 3 Live: GMP, subscription status, to review. Apply or not?

Rubicon Research IPO day 3: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Rubicon Research Limited opened on 9 October 2025 and will remain open until 13 October 2025. This means investors have just one day to apply for the Rubicon Research IPO. The company has declared the Rubicon Research IPO price band at ₹461 to ₹485 per equity share. According to Rubicon Research IPO subscription status, the public issue has received a strong response from the Indian primary market investors. The company aims to raise ₹1,377.50 crore from this Fresh Capital-cum-Offer for Sale, which is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE.

Rubicon Research IPO GMP today According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a substantial premium. They said that Rubicon Research shares are trading at a premium of ₹110 in the grey market today. This means the Rubicon Research IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is ₹110. Market observers attributed the substantial premium in the grey market to the robust subscription status of the Rubicon Research IPO and a trend reversal on Dalal Street.

Rubicon Research IPO subscription status After the end of bidding on day 2, the public issue had been booked 2.37 times, the retail portion of the book build issue had been subscribed 3.94 times, the NII segment had been filled 1.82 times, while the QIB portion had been booked 2.11 times.

Rubicon Research IPO review Assigning a 'subscribe' rating to the book build issue, Arihant Capital research says, "At the upper band of INR 485, the issue is valued at a P/E ratio of ~60x, based on annualised PAT of FY25 EPS of INR 8.2. OFS of INR 8,775 Mn (18.09 Mn shares) and a Fresh Issue of INR 5,000 Mn (10.31 Mn shares). We are recommending a “Subscribe” rating for this issue."

Kunvarji Finstock has also assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, saying, "We recommend subscribing to this IPO with a medium to long-term view. Rubicon Research, with a strong focus on R&D, has established a niche presence in the US market and demonstrated strong financial performance, supported by an expanding portfolio of specialised generic products. However, any changes in trade policy could warrant closer monitoring."

Rubicon Research IPO details Most likely Rubicon Research IPO allotment date is 14 October 2025, whereas the most likely Rubicon Research IPO listing date is 16 October 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.