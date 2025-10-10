Canara Robeco IPO vs Rubicon Research IPO vs Canara HSBC Life IPO: What GMP, experts signal about listing gain?

With the Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO joining the ongoing IPO excitement, alongside Rubicon Research IPO and Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (AMC) IPO, the primary market remains vibrant with three offerings currently underway.

Meanwhile, LG Electronics IPO and Tata Capital IPO are navigating through their allotment and refund procedures. With investors spoilt for choice, here's what experts recommend.

Mohit Gulati, CIO and managing partner of ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, said that if he had to pick among Canara Robeco AMC, Rubicon Research, and Canara HSBC Life, the decision comes down to risk tolerance, business durability, and compounding potential over a full market cycle.

“Rubicon offers the highest upside — built on a deep, regulated pharma / U.S. growth story — but carries execution, regulatory and concentration risk. Canara Robeco is structurally defensible (AMC business, tied to rising asset flows) but more volatile, given its dependence on equity market cycles. Canara HSBC Life is the ‘boring compounder’ — lower short-term fireworks, but more stable cash flows, persistency, and embedded tailwinds (insurance penetration, bancassurance),” he opined.

In a long game, Gultai said he would lean toward a laddered exposure: overweight Rubicon for aggressive growth, neutral on Robeco for cyclic alpha, and hold Canara HSBC Life as a ballast in the portfolio.

Let's take a look at the grey market premium (GMP) trends:

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO GMP today Canara HSBC Life IPO GMP today is ₹10. This indicates Canara HSBC Life share price is trading at a premium of ₹10 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Canara HSBC Life share price was indicated at ₹116 apiece, which is 9.43% higher than the IPO price of ₹106.

Evaluating the grey market movements over the last five sessions, the IPO GMP for today is reflecting an increase and is expected to list strongly. Analysts suggest that the lowest GMP is ₹0.00, while the highest GMP can go up to ₹14.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO

Canara Robeco IPO GMP today Canara Robeco IPO GMP today is ₹21. This indicates Canara Robeco share price is trading at a premium of ₹21 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Canara Robeco is indicated at ₹287 apiece, which is 7.89% higher than the IPO price of ₹266.

According to the grey market activities observed over the past six sessions, today's IPO GMP is trending upward and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP stands at ₹35, as per industry experts.

Canara Robeco IPO

Rubicon Research IPO GMP today Rubicon Research IPO GMP today is ₹100. This indicates Rubicon Research share price is trading at a premium of ₹100 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Rubicon Research is indicated at ₹585 apiece, which is 20.62% higher than the IPO price of ₹485.

Considering the grey market trends from the past nine sessions, the IPO GMP has shown an upward trend today, indicating a promising listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP stands at ₹100, as per expert opinions.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Rubicon Research IPO