Rubicon Research IPO allotment date LIVE Updates: Step-by-step guide to check status; GMP hints 26% listing pop

Rubicon Research IPO allotment date LIVE Updates: Rubicon Research IPO allotment status: The Rubicon Research IPO share allotment will be finalised today, Tuesday, October 14. Investors who applied for the issue can check the status in the Rubicon Research IPO registrar portal — MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd). Applicants can also check their application status on the official website of BSE or NSE.
Rubicon Research IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, October 9 and closed on Monday, October 13. As per BSE data, the Rubicon Research IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 103.90 times. Rubicon Research IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹127. This indicates Rubicon Research share price were trading at a premium of ₹127 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com.
The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, October 15 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday. Rubicon Research IPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, October 16.
Rubicon Research IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.
JM Financial, Axis Capital, IIFL Capital, SBI Capital Markets, and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. serve as the registrars for the issue.
Step 1
Visit NSE's official website- Rubicon Research IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
Step 2
By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.
Step 3
Enter user name, password, and captcha code.
Step 4
Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.
Step 1
Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- Rubicon Research IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Step 2
Select 'Equity' under the 'Issue Type' section.
Step 3
From the drop-down menu under 'Issue Name', pick the IPO.
Step 4
Provide the PAN or application number.
Step 5
Confirm your identity by clicking 'I am not a Robot' and then proceed by clicking the 'Submit' button.
Step 1
Check out MUFG Intime India (Link Intime India Private Ltd's) website at https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html to view the IPO registrar's information.
Step 2
Select the IPO from the drop-down menu; the name will be given once the allocation process is finished.
Step 3
You can view the current status by clicking on the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN link.
Step 4
Please select either ASBA or non-ASBA for the application type.
Step 5
Please provide the details for the mode selected in Step 2.
Step 6
Remember to click the submit button once you have finished the captcha.
Rubicon Research IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, October 14 and the company will initiate refunds on Wednesday, October 15, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Wednesday. Rubicon IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Thursday, October 16.
The Rubicon IPO includes a new issuance of equity shares totaling ₹500 crore, as well as an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares worth ₹877.5 crore from the promoter General Atlantic Singapore RR Pte Ltd.
The IPO of Rubicon Research Ltd, a pharmaceutical firm, received a subscription rate of 103.90 times by the closing day of bidding on Monday, October 13. The ₹1,377.5-crore IPO attracted bids totaling 1,70,96,76,420 shares, compared to the 1,64,55,670 shares available, according to data from the NSE.
The segment reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) saw a subscription rate of 130.26 times. Non-institutional investors' category was subscribed 97.61 times, while Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) experienced a subscription of 35.47 times.
Rubicon Research IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹127. This indicates Rubicon Research share price were trading at a premium of ₹127 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Rubicon Research share price was indicated at ₹612 apiece, which is 26.19% higher than the IPO price of ₹485.
According to the grey market activities over the last 13 sessions, today’s IPO GMP shows an upward trend and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹127, as per experts.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
