Rubicon Research IPO allotment date LIVE Updates: Step-by-step guide to check status; GMP hints 26% listing pop

Rubicon Research IPO allotment date LIVE Updates: Rubicon Research IPO allotment status: The Rubicon Research IPO share allotment will be finalised today, Tuesday, October 14. Investors who applied for the issue can check the status in the Rubicon Research IPO registrar portal — MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd). Applicants can also check their application status on the official website of BSE or NSE.

Rubicon Research IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, October 9 and closed on Monday, October 13. As per BSE data, the Rubicon Research IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 103.90 times. Rubicon Research IPO GMP today or grey market premium is ₹127. This indicates Rubicon Research share price were trading at a premium of ₹127 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, October 15 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday. Rubicon Research IPO listing date is scheduled for Thursday, October 16.

