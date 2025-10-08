Rubicon Research IPO: Pharma firm raises ₹619 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue — Details here

Subscribe

Rubicon Research IPO: Firm raises 619 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue — Details here

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated8 Oct 2025, 11:37 PM IST
Rubicon Research IPO fixed the price band in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>461 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>485 per share with a lot size of 30 shares per lot.
Rubicon Research IPO fixed the price band in the range of ₹461 to ₹485 per share with a lot size of 30 shares per lot. (AI-generated image)

Rubicon Research IPO: Pharmaceutical company Rubicon Research completed its anchor investor round on Wednesday, 8 October 2025. The firm raised 619 crore from the anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
