Rubicon Research IPO: Pharma firm raises ₹619 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue — Details here

Rubicon Research IPO: Pharmaceutical company Rubicon Research completed its anchor investor round on Wednesday, 8 October 2025. The firm raised ₹619 crore from the anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

