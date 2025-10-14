Mint Market
Rubicon Research IPO: Subscription ends; allotment date in focus. GMP, how to check status

Rubicon Research IPO GMP today: According to market observers, company shares are available at a premium of 96 in the grey market today

Asit Manohar
Updated14 Oct 2025, 08:53 AM IST
Rubicon Research IPO allotment status check: Applicant can check their Rubicon Research IPO allotment status online by logging in to the BSE website or the official registrar's website, MUFG Intime India Private Limited.

Rubicon Research IPO: Following the conclusion of bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Rubicon Research Limited, attention has shifted to the Rubicon Research IPO allotment date, which is expected to be 14 October 2025, i.e., today. According to Rubicon Research's IPO subscription status, the public issue has been subscribed to at a rate of 103.90 times. Those who have applied for the public issue can check their Rubicon Research IPO allotment status online by logging in to the BSE website or the official registrar's website, MUFG Intime India Private Limited.

Rubicon Research IPO GMP today

According to market observers, company shares are trading at a substantial premium in the grey market. They said that Rubicon Research shares are available at a premium of 96 in the grey market today. This means the Rubicon Research IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) today is 96.

Rubicon Research IPO allotment status check

As mentioned above, applicants can check their Rubicon Research IPO allotment status online by logging in to the BSE website (bseindia.com) or the MUFG Intime India website (in.mpms.mufg.com). For added convenience, they can log in directly at the BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx — or at the MUFG Intime India website — in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

Rubicon Research IPO allotment status check BSE

To check Rubicon Research IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website, one can log in at the direct link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx, and follow the step-by-step given below:

1] Log in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select 'Equity' among the given 'issue type' options;

3] Select 'Rubicon Research Limited' in the issue name option;

4] Enter Application number;

5] Click on 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click on the 'Search' option.

Your Rubicon Research IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or cell phone screen.

Rubicon Research IPO allotment status check by PAN card details

To check Rubicon Research IPO allotment status online by logging in at the MUFG Intime India website, one can log in at the direct link — in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html, and follow the given step-by-step guide below:

1] Log in at the direct MUFG Intime India link — in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.

2] Select 'Rubicon Research Ltd';

3] Enter PAN Card details, and

4] Click on the 'submit' button.

Your Rubicon Research IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor or cell phone screen.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
