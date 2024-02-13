Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status
Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO: The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, February 14, for individuals not given shares.
Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Rudra Gas Enterprise concluded on Monday, February 12, 2024 and the allotment status has been finalised today (Tuesday, February 13). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Limited.
