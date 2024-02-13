Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Rudra Gas Enterprise concluded on Monday, February 12, 2024 and the allotment status has been finalised today (Tuesday, February 13). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, February 14, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on the same day.

Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO was subscribed over 350.75 times on the final day of bidding. Rudra Gas Enterprise listing date has been set as February 15 on BSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO:

How to check allotment status of Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO on Link Intime India Pvt Ltd: Once share allocation is announced, bidders will be able to check Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO allotment status online by logging in to the website of its official registrar — Link Intime Private Limited.

Go to the website of Link Intime.

Step 1- Login to the Link In time link

https://linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html

Step 2- Click on ‘Company Selection’ and then select the IPO name.

Step 3- Now, enter your PAN, application number, DP / Client ID, or account number / IFSC.

Click on ‘Search’.

Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO GMP Today: Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO GMP or grey market premium is ₹50 per share. This indicates Rudra Gas Enterprise share price were trading at a premium of ₹50 according to investorgain.com. 'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Rudra Gas Enterprise is ₹113 apiece, which is 79.37 per cent higher than the IPO price of ₹63.

Rudra Gas Enterprise Company Details: The company is involved in a number of infrastructure-related activities. The company's primary business activities include fibre cable networks, gas distribution network projects, and the rental of construction equipment and vehicles. The company offers comprehensive solutions for the municipal gas distribution industry. The firm specialises in civil works, pipeline building, pipeline network operation and maintenance for city gas distribution. The company's listed player is Likhitha Infrastructure Limited (with a P/E of 15.43).

The company's promoters are Manjulaben Sureshbhai Patel, Kush Sureshbhai Patel, and Kashyap Sureshbhai Patel. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for the following goals in order to meet the company's general objectives and working capital needs.

