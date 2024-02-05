Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO announces price band at ₹63 apiece; check issue details, key dates, more
Rudra Gas Enterprise is set to launch its IPO with a price band of ₹63 per share. The subscription period will begin on February 8 and end on February 12. The lot size for the IPO is 2,000 shares.
Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO price band has been set at ₹63 apiece. Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO will open for subscription on Thursday, February 08, and close on Monday, February 12. Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO lot size consists of 2,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof. The issue price is 6.3 times the face value of ₹10.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started