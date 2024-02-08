Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO: Issue fully booked on day 1 led by retail investors; GMP rises
Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO is open for subscription from February 08 to February 12, with a price band of ₹63 per share. The lot size is 2,000 shares and investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares.
Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO has opened for subscription on Thursday, February 08, and will close on Monday, February 12. Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO price band has been set at ₹63 apiece. Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO lot size consists of 2,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof. The issue price is 6.3 times the face value of ₹10.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started