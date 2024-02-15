Rudra Gas Enterprise share price makes a bumper debut, stock lists with 90% premium at ₹119.70 apiece on BSE SME
Rudra Gas Enterprise share price listed at ₹119.70 on BSE SME, 90% higher than issue price of ₹63. Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO GMP or grey market premium is +57, indicated a strong listing.
Rudra Gas Enterprise share price made a bumper debut on BSE SME today. On BSE SME, Rudra Gas Enterprise share price was listed at ₹119.70, which is 90% higher than the issue price of ₹63.
