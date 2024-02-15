Rudra Gas Enterprise share price made a bumper debut on BSE SME today. On BSE SME, Rudra Gas Enterprise share price was listed at ₹119.70, which is 90% higher than the issue price of ₹63. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, February 08, and closed on Monday, February 12. Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO price band was set at ₹63 apiece. Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO lot size consisted of 2,000 shares. Investors could bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof. The issue price was 6.3 times the face value of ₹10.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO subscription status was 350.75 times on day 3. The issue was subscribed 71.51 times on day 2, and 18.87 times on day 1.

Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO details Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO comprises a fresh issue of 22,48,000 equity shares aggregating to ₹14.16 crore. This is a completely a fresh issue, and there is no offer-for-sale component. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for the following goals in order to meet the company's general objectives and working capital needs.

The Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO's book running lead manager is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, and the registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Spread X Securities is the market maker for the Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO.

Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO GMP today Rudra Gas Enterprise IPO GMP or grey market premium is +57. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Rudra Gas Enterprise share price was indicated at ₹120 apiece, which is 90.48% higher than the IPO price of ₹63.

Based on last 11 sessions grey market activities, today IPO GMP points upward and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is ₹20, while the highest GMP is ₹57. according to investorgain.com analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!