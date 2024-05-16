Rulka Electricals IPO fully booked on Day 1 led by retail investors; Check latest GMP, subscription status, more.
Rulka Electricals IPO price band set between ₹223 and ₹235 per equity share with a lot size of 600 shares. The company expects to raise around ₹26.4 crore with 56,400 equity shares assigned to market makers.
Rulka Electricals IPO has started for subscriptions today (Thursday, May 16), and will end on Tuesday, May 21. Rulka Electricals IPO price band has been fixed between ₹223 and ₹235 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. The lot size for the Rulka Electricals IPO is 600 shares. A minimum of 600 equity shares must be applied for, with further shares applied for in multiples of 600.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started