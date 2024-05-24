Rulka Electricals share price makes a bumper debut, stock opens with 123% premium at ₹525 apiece on NSE SME
Rulka Electricals share price made a bumper debut on NSE SME today. Rulka Electricals share price opened at ₹525, which is 123.40% higher than the issue price of ₹235.
