Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Rulka Electricals share price makes a bumper debut, stock opens with 123% premium at 525 apiece on NSE SME
Rulka Electricals share price makes a bumper debut, stock opens with 123% premium at ₹525 apiece on NSE SME

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Rulka Electricals share price had a strong debut on NSE SME, with shares opening at ₹525, a 123.40% increase from the issue price.

Rulka Electricals share price lists on NSE SME today. (https://www.replservices.com/)Premium
Rulka Electricals share price lists on NSE SME today. (https://www.replservices.com/)

Rulka Electricals share price made a bumper debut on NSE SME today. Rulka Electricals share price opened at 525, which is 123.40% higher than the issue price of 235.

(more to come)

Published: 24 May 2024, 10:03 AM IST
