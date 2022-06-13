Rustomjee group company Keystone Realtors files IPO papers with SEBI

The company plans to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO) of equity shares of up to ₹850 crore. The offer consists of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹7,00 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) aggregating up to ₹150 crore by promoter selling shareholders Boman Rustom Irani, Percy Sorabji Chowdhry and by Chandresh Dinesh Mehta.