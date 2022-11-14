Rustomjee Group firm Keystone Realtors' IPO opens today. Should you subscribe?2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 07:54 AM IST
- Keystone Realtors IPO consists of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹560 crore and OFS worth ₹75 crore
Keystone Realtors Ltd (KRL), which sells properties under the brand 'Rustomjee', will be launching its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, November 14, 2022 and investors will be allowed to subscribe till Wednesday, November 16. The Mumbai-based real estate developer has fixed a price band of ₹514-541 a share. The company on Friday said it has collected over ₹190 crore from anchor investors ahead of its issue.