Rustomjee Group firm Keystone Realtors' IPO opens today. Should you subscribe?

“The current value is appealing from a long-term viewpoint, given the average industry P/E of 96.5x, according to the company RHP. The company is trading at a P/B ratio of 5.8x its FY22 book value, with the highest RONW among its peers at 15.0%. With a strong brand and upcoming construction opportunities, we believe it is well placed, and as a result, we recommend that Keystone Realtors IPO be rated 'SUBSCRIBE'," said KRChoksey.

