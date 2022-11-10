Keystone Realtors, which sells properties under the brand 'Rustomjee', has fixed a price band of ₹514-541 a share for its ₹635-crore initial public offering (IPO). The Mumbai-based real estate developer, Keystone Realty will be launching its issue next week on Monday, November 14, 2022 and investors will be allowed to subscribe till Wednesday, November 16. The company will offer equity shares to anchor investors on Friday, November 11.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the Mumbai-based company now plans to raise ₹635 crore. The size of the IPO has been reduced from ₹850 crore earlier. Keystone Realtors IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹560 crore and an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) worth ₹75 crore by promoters. Promoters Boman Rustom Irani, Percy Sorabji Chowdhry, and Chandresh Dinesh Mehta will be participating in the offer for sale.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds towards funding the repayment/prepayment of borrowings to the tune of ₹341.6 crore as well as towards funding the acquisition of future real estate projects and general corporate purposes.

Founded in 1995, Keystone Realtors is one of the prominent real estate developers. As of March 31, 2022, they had 32 completed projects, 12 ongoing projects and 19 forthcoming Projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), that includes a comprehensive range of projects under the affordable, mid and mass, aspirational, premium and super premium categories, all under their Rustomjee brand.

As of March 31, 2022, they have developed 20.05 million square feet of residential buildings, premium gated estates, townships, corporate parks, retail spaces, schools, iconic landmarks and various other real estate projects. It reported a profit of ₹135.8 crore and a revenue of ₹1,269 crore in FY22 as compared ₹848.7 crore in FY21.

The equity shares of the company are expected to be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on November 24. Axis Capital and Credit Suisse Securities (India) are acting as the book-running lead managers (BRLM) for the IPO, while Link Intime India is the registrar of the IPO.