Keystone Realtors, which sells properties under the brand 'Rustomjee', has fixed a price band of ₹514-541 a share for its ₹635-crore initial public offering (IPO). The Mumbai-based real estate developer, Keystone Realty will be launching its issue next week on Monday, November 14, 2022 and investors will be allowed to subscribe till Wednesday, November 16. The company will offer equity shares to anchor investors on Friday, November 11.