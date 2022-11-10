According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the Mumbai-based company now plans to raise ₹635 crore. The size of the IPO has been reduced from ₹850 crore earlier. Keystone Realtors IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹560 crore and an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) worth ₹75 crore by promoters. Promoters Boman Rustom Irani, Percy Sorabji Chowdhry, and Chandresh Dinesh Mehta will be participating in the offer for sale.