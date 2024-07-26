S A Tech Software India IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 6.4 times so far. Check latest GMP, other key details of SME IPO

  • S A Tech Software India IPO opened for subscription on Friday, July 26, and will close on Tuesday, July 30. The IPO allotment is likely to be fixed on July 31, and the IPO listing date is August 2.

Ankit Gohel
Published26 Jul 2024, 02:13 PM IST
S A Tech Software India IPO price band has been set at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>56 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>59 per share.
S A Tech Software India IPO price band has been set at ₹56 to ₹59 per share.(Image: Company Website)

S A Tech Software India IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of S A Tech Software India Ltd opened for subscription on Friday and the issue got fully booked within hours of opening. S A Tech Software India IPO is an SME IPO and will remain open till July 30.

S A Tech Software India IPO has been receiving strong demand from investors across categories, as seen in the subscription status data.

Let us check S A Tech Software India IPO GMP today, subscription status and other key details of the SME IPO.

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: Suraksha Diagnostic files DRHP with SEBI for IPO launch

S A Tech Software India IPO Subscription Status

S A Tech Software India IPO has been subscribed 6.44 times in total so far. The IPO received bids for 1.63 crore equity shares as against 25.34 lakh shares on the offer, according to the data available till 2:10 pm.

The public issue has been subscribed 9.70 times in the retail category, 1.00 times in Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 6.12 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category so far.

Also Read | Microlender Aye Finance preps for IPO, to file draft papers by end October

S A Tech Software India IPO GMP

S A Tech Software India IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, has risen to 70 per share, according to stock market experts. This indicates that S A Tech Software India shares are trading at 129 apiece in the grey market, a premium of 118.64% to the IPO price of 59 per share.

S A Tech Software India IPO Details

S A Tech Software India IPO opened for subscription on Friday, July 26, and will close on Tuesday, July 30. The IPO allotment is likely to be fixed on July 31, and the IPO listing date is August 2.

S A Tech Software India IPO price band is 56 to 59 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company aims to raise 23.01 crore from the book-built issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 39 lakh equity shares. The IPO lot size is 2,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is 118,000.

Also Read | S A Tech Software India IPO price band set at ₹56 - 59 per share

The company proposes to utilise the issue proceeds towards prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings of the company, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the S A Tech Software India IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

About S A Tech Software India Ltd

S A Tech Software India is an IT consulting subsidiary of the foreign corporation SA Technologies Inc, USA, that provides application development, mobile app development, cloud infrastructure, software quality assurance, generative AI, and other services.

The promoters of the company are SA Technologies Inc., USA, Manoj Joshi and Priyanka Joshi.

The company reported a net profit of 2.48 crore for the quarter ended June 2024. Its revenue was at 23.97 crore during Q1FY25. The company’s net profit and revenue in FY24 was 3,68 crore and 72.38 crore, respectively.

Read all IPO news here

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 02:13 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPOS A Tech Software India IPO Day 1: Issue subscribed 6.4 times so far. Check latest GMP, other key details of SME IPO

Most Active Stocks

Ashok Leyland

246.75
02:14 PM | 26 JUL 2024
14.3 (6.15%)

Tata Steel

162.65
02:14 PM | 26 JUL 2024
5.2 (3.3%)

Indian Oil Corporation

176.80
02:14 PM | 26 JUL 2024
-0.05 (-0.03%)

GAIL India

231.45
02:14 PM | 26 JUL 2024
2.9 (1.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

One 97 Communications

498.25
02:11 PM | 26 JUL 2024
35.65 (7.71%)

Shriram Finance

2,873.40
02:10 PM | 26 JUL 2024
193.1 (7.2%)

SJVN

150.85
02:10 PM | 26 JUL 2024
9.9 (7.02%)

Network 18 Media & Investments

90.19
02:10 PM | 26 JUL 2024
5.84 (6.92%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,410.00-885.00
    Chennai
    69,660.00-874.00
    Delhi
    69,387.00-1,285.00
    Kolkata
    69,796.00-876.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue