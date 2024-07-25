S A Tech Software India IPO price band set at ₹56 - 59 per share; SME IPO to open on July 26

  S A Tech Software India IPO opens for subscription on Friday, July 26, and closes on Tuesday, July 30. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on July 31, and the IPO listing date is August 2.

Ankit Gohel
Published25 Jul 2024, 02:55 PM IST
S A Tech Software India IPO price band has been set at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>56 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>59 per share.
S A Tech Software India IPO price band has been set at ₹56 to ₹59 per share.(Image: Company Website)

S A Tech Software India IPO: S A Tech Software India Ltd, an IT consulting subsidiary of the foreign corporation SA Technologies Inc, USA, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) this week.

S A Tech Software India IPO will open for subscription on Friday, July 26, and close on Tuesday, July 30. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on July 31, and the IPO listing date is August 2.

S A Tech Software India IPO price band has been set at 56 to 59 per share. The IPO lot size is 2,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is 118,000.

The company aims to raise 23.01 crore from the book-built issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 39 lakh equity shares. The issue proceeds are planned to be utilized towards prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings of the company, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

S A Tech Software India IPO is an SME IPO and the shares of the company will be listed on NSE SME.

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the S A Tech Software India IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.

S A Tech Software India is an IT consulting subsidiary of the foreign corporation SA Technologies Inc, USA, that provides application development, mobile app development, cloud infrastructure, software quality assurance, generative AI, and other services.

SA Technologies Inc., USA, Manoj Joshi and Priyanka Joshi are the promoters of the company.

The company reported a net profit of 2.48 crore for the quarter ended June 2024. Its revenue was at 23.97 crore during Q1FY25.

The company’s net profit and revenue in FY24 was 3.68 crore and 72.38 crore, respectively.

S A Tech Software India IPO GMP

S A Tech Software India shares are commanding a strong premium in the unlisted market, according to stock market experts. S A Tech Software India IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is 59 per share. This indicates that S A Tech Software India shares are trading at 118 apiece in the grey market, a premium of 100% to the IPO price of 59 per share.

First Published:25 Jul 2024, 02:55 PM IST
