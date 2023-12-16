S J Logistics IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status
S J Logistics IPO: S J Logistics IPO bidding started from December 12, 2023 and ended on December 14, 2023
S J Logistics IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of logistics and supply chain solutions provider S J Logistics concluded on Thursday, November 14 and the allotment status has been finalised today (Saturday, December 16). The investors who applied for the issue can check the S J Logistics IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Maashitla Securities Private Limited.
