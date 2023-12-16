S J Logistics IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of logistics and supply chain solutions provider S J Logistics concluded on Thursday, November 14 and the allotment status has been finalised today (Saturday, December 16). The investors who applied for the issue can check the S J Logistics IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Maashitla Securities Private Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, December 18, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on December 18.

S J Logistics IPO received overwhelming response from investors as the issue was subscribed 316 times on the final day of bidding. S J Logistics IPO listing date is set as Tuesday, December 19 on NSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of S J Logistics IPO:

