Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO allotment status: Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Friday, September 29). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Saakshi Medtech IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The company seems to have switched to T+3 norm.

If you have applied for the Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO, you can check your Saakshi Medtech IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

You can check the Saakshi Medtech IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Login at direct Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 2

Select "Saakshi Medtech IPO" in company name section.

Step 3

Select 'Application No/CAF No or Beneficiary ID or PAN Number.

Step 4

Click at 'Search'

Your Saakshi Medtech IPO allotment status will become available on your computer monitor on the display of your cell phone.

Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO GMP today

Saakshi Medtech IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +25. This indicates Saakshi Medtech share price were trading at a premium of ₹25 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Saakshi Medtech share price was indicated at ₹122 apiece, which is 25.77% higher than the IPO price of ₹97.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO Details

Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO is a book built issue of ₹45.16 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 46.56 lakh shares. A bidder applied in lots and one lot of the NSE SME IPO comprises 1200 company shares. A retail investor would require minimum ₹1,16,400 ( ₹97 x 1200) to apply for the SME issue.

Hem Securities Limited is the book running lead manager of the Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Saakshi Medtech and Panels IPO is Hem Finlease.

